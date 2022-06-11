iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $214.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.78 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.