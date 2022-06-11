iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

IWP stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

