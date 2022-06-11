iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,507,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after acquiring an additional 712,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

