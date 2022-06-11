iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,193 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $41,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,522. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

