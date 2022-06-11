iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,651,000 after buying an additional 107,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $82.74 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

