IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 3,048,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,120,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.44.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 170.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of IT Tech Packaging worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

