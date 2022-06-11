James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $30.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in James River Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in James River Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $39.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.74%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

