Jeff Dykan Acquires 15,000 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) Director Jeff Dykan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.74. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 253.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ReWalk Robotics (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

