JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.05.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 842,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 444,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

