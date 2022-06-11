Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 643 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.72. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

