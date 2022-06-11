Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1,326.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Global Payments by 127.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 164.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 74.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.74.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.