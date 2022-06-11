Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

