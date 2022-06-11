Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NVR stock opened at $4,173.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,998.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,353.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,950.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

