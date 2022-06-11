Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 298,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 125,178 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 86,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

