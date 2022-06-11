Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $2,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock worth $1,297,982 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.