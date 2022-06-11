Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $2,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
Ameren stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock worth $1,297,982 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.
Ameren Profile (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
