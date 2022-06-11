JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target to $55.00

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA downgraded Futu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.46.

Futu stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Futu has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $181.44. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Futu by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Futu by 10.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

