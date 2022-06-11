JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Trading 1% Higher

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. 171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

JTEKT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system and solenoid valves.

See Also

