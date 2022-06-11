Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Short Interest Update

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:JUVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

