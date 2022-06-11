Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Juniper Networks worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after buying an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,480,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,536 shares of company stock worth $1,798,306. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

