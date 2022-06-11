Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:JP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 14,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,930. Jupai has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Jupai (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JP. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupai during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

