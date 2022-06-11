Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:JP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 14,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,930. Jupai has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.
Jupai (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.
About Jupai (Get Rating)
Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jupai (JP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.