Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero Purchases 6,557 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CEO Dario Calogero bought 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,408.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 876,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.23.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
