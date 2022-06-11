Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero Purchases 6,557 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CEO Dario Calogero bought 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,408.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 876,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 851,394 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 774,298 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

