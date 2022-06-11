Kanen Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389,875 shares during the quarter. The Container Store Group comprises about 2.1% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of The Container Store Group worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 140,860 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

