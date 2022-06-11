KC Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

KC Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.19. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.