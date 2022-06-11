Kemacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $9,861.36 and $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00083340 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000951 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

