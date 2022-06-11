Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

NYSE:VST opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,383,255 shares of company stock worth $112,730,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

