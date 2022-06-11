Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,846 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Titan Machinery worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TITN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 50,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 24.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 65,113 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

