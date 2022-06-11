Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of RE/MAX worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMAX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

RMAX opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $463.73 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

