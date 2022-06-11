Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,476,000 after buying an additional 60,338 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 422.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

