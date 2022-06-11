Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 900,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,372,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 222,400 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

FR stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

