Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KROS traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,071. The stock has a market cap of $698.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,071 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

