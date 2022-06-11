Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stake Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,969 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Kimball International worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 318,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,981 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 184,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimball International by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 181,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

KBAL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.92 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -102.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

