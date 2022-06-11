Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $127.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

