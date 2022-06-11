Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIRK. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

