KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in KLA were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KLA by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,864,000 after buying an additional 224,791 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $333.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

