Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $8.77. Klabin shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1,551 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.1211 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

