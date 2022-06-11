Kobocoin (KOBO) Market Capitalization Hits $158,884.98

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded 52% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar. Kobocoin has a market capitalization of $158,884.98 and $108.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kobocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kobocoin Coin Profile

Kobocoin (KOBO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com . Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Kobocoin Coin Trading

