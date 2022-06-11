Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DPDW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,859. Koil Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%.

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

