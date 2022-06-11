Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.44. 579,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

