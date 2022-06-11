Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,891 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

