L Melvin Cooper Sells 2,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PARR opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.26.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
