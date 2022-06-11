L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.87.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

