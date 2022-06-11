LABS Group Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,441.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $40,441.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00332038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00407814 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

