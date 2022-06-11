Landbox (LAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $68,682.97 and approximately $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00454224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

