Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.