Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Director Mark Leon Buys 50,000 Shares

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) Director Mark Leon acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$831,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 679,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,303,411.

Mark Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Mark Leon acquired 5,400 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,912.00.

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.94. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a twelve month low of C$15.91 and a twelve month high of C$26.78.

Leon’s Furniture ( TSE:LNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$547.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.3959788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.49%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

