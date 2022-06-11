LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

