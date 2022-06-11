Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Decreased by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Linde by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

