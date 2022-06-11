Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Acquired by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 480.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Lineage Cell Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.32% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 625.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 83,697 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.40 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 528.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

