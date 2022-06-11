Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

