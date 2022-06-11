Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $129.59 million and $2.40 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

